As we wait on a deal or no-deal outcome, on 31 December the UK will stop following EU rules. So what changes and what does it mean for us in the East of England?

From holidays, business and trade to employment opportunities, health and the cost of a weekly shop - how will Brexit impact our lives?

Our panel, live, here, from 19:00 GMT, includes Steve Nowottny, news and investigations editor at Money Saving Expert and EU specialist Prof Catherine Barnard. Your host, with all the analysis, is BBC East political correspondent Andrew Sinclair.

You can submit a question now via our Facebook page.