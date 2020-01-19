A video of a cliff collapsing on a Norfolk beach "shows how quickly and without any warning" it can happen, HM Coastguard has warned.

Paul Bruce, who lives nearby, filmed the fall at 10:30 GMT on Wednesday as he walked between Sheringham and West Runton.

He said: "In eight years I've seen plenty of evidence of falls but never witnessed one. It's spectacular but a shame".

Cromer and Sheringham Coastguard said: "We urge people to stay away from cliff edges and keep your dogs on a lead when walking along the coast."