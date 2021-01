A dead sperm whale has been found washed up on a north Norfolk beach.

The body of the 32ft (10m) juvenile was discovered lying on rocks near Sheringham on Tuesday.

According to Norfolk Cetaceans, the young whale is believed to be part of the same pod of that stranded on the Yorkshire coast on Christmas Eve.

The coastguard has warned beach walkers "dead mammals can be full of dangerous toxins and other things so please stay away".