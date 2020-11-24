An intensive care nurse has said her unit is so overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients it is unable to provide usual levels of care.

There are 42 people in intensive care at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, compared to a normal capacity of 20 before the pandemic, and that number is to be quadrupled to 80 in coming weeks.

The hospital is currently treating about 200 patients with coronavirus from across the East of England, and staff fear the peak will not be seen for another two to three weeks.

Nurse Jade Dennis said: "I used to love coming into work but it's just so scary at the moment. Driving in, you just don't know what you're coming in to."

