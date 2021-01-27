An Amazon green parrot who was so overweight that she used to drop to the ground when she tried to fly, has slimmed down after new owners put her on a strict diet.

Bud was crisp-obsessed and could detect a packet being opened from four miles away, according to Chloe Shorten, from Norfolk, who adopted the 22-year-old a few days before lockdown in March last year.

Crisps were banned and Bud's weight, which was 200g heavier than it should have been, came down.

"While it's tricky to tell from looking when a parrot is overweight you could tell when she tried to fly, she would literally drop to the floor," said Ms Shorten.

Bud was adopted from the RSPCA's Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk branch after her previous owners could no longer take care of her.