A former Masterchef contestant has offered some top tips to help anyone trying their hand at home baking, something which has become a passion for many during lockdown.

Flour mills had to work around the clock as a surge in demand led to shortages on supermarket shelves at the start of the pandemic.

Tim Kinnaird left his career as a paediatrician and set up a bakery in Norwich specialising in macarons after making the final of the BBC's Masterchef in 2010.

He said: "I think everyone can bake. Just give it a go. Find a sensible recipe that makes sense, go slow but bake what you like eating."