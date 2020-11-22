A man paralysed from the waist down has set himself a walking challenge using robotic legs to raise money for NHS staff who helped him.

Simon Kindleysides, from Norwich, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in April 2013, but in 2018 walked the London Marathon using an exoskeleton.

He now hopes to cover four miles (6.4km) a day in February to raise money for the Norwich and Norfolk University Hospital, where he has been treated.

"They've saved my life numerous times, so with every step that I take, I can then keep somebody else alive," he said.

