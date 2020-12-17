A wildlife photographer hopes to inspire other autistic people to know they can "achieve anything despite what society tells them".

Alfie Bowen, from Beccles, Norfolk, was diagnosed at the age of nine and had a difficult time growing up.

A love of photography combined with his interest in animals helped him through tough times and build a business, and his story has now been made into a film.

"Photography was my escape," the 22-year-old said. "I never imagined I'd be achieving all those things I am now."

