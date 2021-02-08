More than 100 hospital staff have paid tribute to a nurse who died with Covid-19.

Estrella Catalan, 52, worked at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital (NNUH) for 18 years and died there on Friday.

An emergency department staff nurse, she had been receiving treatment in the hospital's critical care complex.

Her husband and sons joined colleagues in the snow outside the hospital on Monday for a minute's silence and then applause in her memory.

The NNUH described her as "a much-loved colleague and hugely respected".