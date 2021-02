Thousands of starlings have been creating murmurations above a city supermarket.

The flock of about 3,000 birds started to settle in trees near Asda, on Hall Road, Norwich at the weekend.

Their swirling movement is "one of the most amazing wildlife spectacles that you could wish to see," said farmer and wildlife expert Chris Skinner.

Describing the spectacle, he added: "Wow. That's all I can say."