The Duke of Cambridge has been spending time with visitors, volunteers and staff at a vaccination centre near his Norfolk home.

Prince William was a guest at the Corn Exchange in King's Lynn, one of the many places across the UK assisting in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

He was asked about the Duke of Edinburgh's health during the visit and confirmed her was "OK" after spending a sixth night in hospital.

The centre, near Anmer Hall in Sandringham, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been staying with their children during lockdown, has given more than 300,000 vaccinations since the rollout was launched.