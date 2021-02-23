Everybody has to "play their part" to meet the dates for England's lockdown to be eased, Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has warned.

It comes after Boris Johnson outlined his four-step strategy that could see restrictions lifted by 21 June - if strict conditions are met.

The roadmap out of lockdown has raised a lot of questions - on Monday our panel of experts, including Cambridge-based virologist Dr Chris Smith, returned for a live stream event to help steer you through what it means for the East of England.