A 21-year-old farmer who went full-time after Covid cut short his travels has said working hard and enjoying it is the key to being happy.

Kees Jones was travelling in Australia and New Zealand when the pandemic hit, and he had to return to his family farm near Holt in Norfolk earlier than expected.

His passion for the job inspired his friends George Parker and Ben Barter to make a short online film about him as he took on a more major role in the running of the business.

Mr Jones said some days while farming he thought "things can't get much better than this".

"If you don't like what you're doing, then you've got to change," he said.

"As long as you work hard at what you do and you enjoy it, I guess that's all that counts."

