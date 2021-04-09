The Duke of Edinburgh in the East of England

The Duke of Edinburgh, who has died aged 99, spent much of his life in the East of England and has many links with the region.

He spent many years on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk and visited various establishments in his capacity as a royal.

Prince Philip was a chancellor at the University of Cambridge for 35 years and a regular visitor to the annual Royal Norfolk Show.

He also officially opened many new buildings - once referring to himself as "the world's most experienced plaque unveiler".