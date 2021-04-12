For the first time in months, High Street shops, hairdressers and outdoor hospitality venues have opened in England, as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

The centre of Norwich was bustling with shoppers on Monday, with many joining a long queue outside Primark.

At lunchtime the queue was more than 130m (427ft) long - the equivalent of about 10 double-decker buses nose-to-tail.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome you all back to our city and local businesses," tweeted the Norwich Business Improvement District team.

It added: "Please remember to keep a safe distance, wear a mask where necessary and be respectful and understanding of others."

