"Exciting", "slightly scary" and "an absolute riot" were some of the verdicts from drinkers enjoying their first night out in months as England reopened outdoor hospitality.

Outdoor drinking and dining resumed on Monday for the first time since England's lockdown began on 5 January. Shops, hairdressers, gyms and zoos were among the other businesses reopening in England.

Our panel of experts returned to answer your questions about the next phase in the roadmap out of lockdown, along with a publican and hairdresser to share their experiences of reopening.