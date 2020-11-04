'You can feel racism in the way people treat you'

The experiences of black people living outside of the UK's big cities have been shared online as part of a project about rural racism.

Sheringham Little Theatre in Norfolk has produced films, performances and online workshops on the subject.

It comes nearly a year after the death of George Floyd in America sparked protests around the world as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Poet Piers Harrison-Reid is part of the project.

He said: "The racism you get in rural communities is down to people not being exposed to different cultures as much and, a lot of the time, is not meant in spite. You can kind of feel it in the way they treat you."

For information and support, you can visit the BBC Action Line.