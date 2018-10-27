A young personal trainer who faced deportation as a child but now helps famous footballers says "opportunities are out there" for people from hard backgrounds.

Sev Mokake, 24, and his family were almost sent back to Tanzania due to visa issues when he was aged 11, but they won the right to remain in the UK.

Since then, Mr Mokake, who lives in Norwich, has set up a business and worked with clients including James Maddison, Ayoze Perez and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

"My motivation's been my background and my story," said Mr Mokake. "With hard work and being positive... opportunities can open for you."