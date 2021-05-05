Two birds have been filmed holding a woman "hostage" by pecking at a door and squawking loudly outside her pub and shop in Norfolk.

Victoria Hunt said the birds began hitting the door and making a "mess of the glass" at her business in North Tuddenham in the early hours of Monday.

"It was really strange. They also began sitting on the door handle and pecking along all the seals of the door," she said.

They were eventually deterred from pecking after Mrs Hunt put up plastic bags on the glass, but she said the birds continued to come to the door.