Health secretary Matt Hancock has said he is "looking very closely" at the need to rebuild a hospital propped up with 194 supports.

The roof of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn, Norfolk, poses a "direct risk to the life and safety of patients", according to the hospital's board papers.

Mr Hancock said he could "see the case" for it being among eight new hospitals.

"I am talking to the trust and MP James Wild about its place on that list," he added.