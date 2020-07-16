More research needs to be done into effective clear masks to help deaf people communicate during the pandemic, according to a campaigner.

Melissa Julings, 35, from Norwich, said the wearing of masks had left deaf people feeling "isolated" and "lost" throughout the past year.

The government is due to review face coverings before 21 June, but Ms Julings said more work was needed to find better clear masks.

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care said: "Transparent face coverings may be worn by those who communicate through lip-reading or facial expressions.

"However, their effectiveness is not supported by evidence so the government does not recommend their use by the wider public at this time."

Video by Dawn Gerber.