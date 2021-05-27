Students who took part in racism awareness workshops following the death of George Floyd have said they have had a lasting impact.

The online sessions took place at Framingham Earl High School, near Norwich, and other schools in Norfolk earlier this year as part of the Rewriting Rural Racism project by Sheringham Little Theatre.

Assistant head teacher Lisa Andrews said it was important for students to "listen to the lived experiences of a diverse group of people within our community".

Tilda Fassih, who helped to deliver the workshop, said it was "incredible that [the pupils] feel as though they could go back and have those conversations".

Video by Charlotte Ball