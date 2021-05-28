An actor says he feels he has to speak out as a person of colour after being "on the other side" of ignorance.

Ashton Owen, who grew up in North Walsham, Norfolk, said he had experienced racism when he was really young.

Mr Owen is part of Sheringham Little Theatre's Rewriting Rural Racism project, formed after the death of George Floyd in the United States last year.

"I want to start these conversations so people don't be ignorant," he said.

Video by Robby West and Adam Jinkerson