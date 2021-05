Police have released CCTV footage of a person who sprayed racist graffiti on to a synagogue.

Offensive words and a swastika were painted on the door at the Adat Yeshua Messianic Synagogue in Norwich on 14 May.

Rabbi Binyamin Sheldrake said he had received "enormous support" from the public since the incident took place.

Norfolk Police said anyone with information should contact officers on 101.