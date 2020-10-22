BBC News

Seal with bin bag wrapped round neck freed into wild

A seal has been saved after it was found with a black bin black wrapped round its neck.

Nicknamed Gnocchi, it was brought into the East Winch Wildlife Centre, in Norfolk, in March having been rescued from Walton-on-the-Naze, in Essex, with a "horrific" injury.

Vets examined the seal and found an infected wound with a black plastic bag embedded deep in it.

Ben Kirby, centre manager, said Gnocchi needed "weeks of care" but "responded well to treatment".

He has now been released into the wild.

