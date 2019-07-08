Leading more than 100 tractors driving through the countryside, cheered on thousands of supporters, was something "most humbling to be a part of", said Annie Chapman as she took a moment to reflect on her 17th Pink Ladies Tractor Road Run.

The event, which has raised more than £750,000 for breast cancer research since it started in 2004, made its way through the south Norfolk and Suffolk landscape on Sunday.

“Everybody knows somebody affected by this cancer, it’s at the forefront of everyone’s mind," said Ms Chapman, one of the events founder members.

"Sadly we have lost a lot of ladies over the years to breast cancer and that’s why we keep going."

The road run had to be cancelled in 2020 due the coronavirus pandemic.