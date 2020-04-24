Acrobatic rat climbs washing line for food

A rat with rather impressive acrobatic skills has been filmed scaling a washing line to get to some bird feeders.

Melissa Paterson, 26, spotted the tightrope-walking rodent in her Norfolk garden early one July morning.

She said it had been in and out of her garden for a while working out how to reach the feeders. They were moved to the clothes line after it successfully scaled a bird feeder pole.

"I've never seen one scale a washing line like it's walking a tightrope," Ms Paterson said.