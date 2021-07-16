Fans of dinosaurs and Lego will see the two worlds collide in an exhibition that takes visitors on a trip back in time.

Tens of thousands of Lego bricks have been used to create Brick Dinos - a show that features a wide selection of dinosaurs created from the coloured toy blocks.

"I've loved Lego since I was a kid," said show creator and brick artist Warren Elsmore.

"It's a really nice challenge for us to try and use the right pieces and colours, and to represent some really famous dinosaurs."

A 4m-long (13ft) masiakasaurus made from more than 35,000 bricks welcomes visitors to the ticketed exhibition running at The Forum in Norwich from 19 July to 30 August.