Paramotor pilot Daniel Jones, on a challenge to fly down the length of the UK mainland, was forced to make an emergency landing just minutes after taking off in Somerset.

Mr Jones, 27, from Norwich, was on the penultimate day of his 800-mile (1,287km) charity flight from John O'Groats to Land's End, raising money for Alzheimer's research in tribute to his grandparents who both died with dementia.

The engine failure happened just after taking off from Weston-super-Mare, towards Bideford in north Devon.