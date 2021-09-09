The mother of an autistic man has described how she found him being held in "a hideous restraint" by staff at a failed hospital.

The deaths of three vulnerable adults at Jeesal Cawston Park, Norfolk should prompt a review to prevent further "lethal outcomes" at similar facilities, a report said.

The owners of Cawston Park, which was closed in May, said it was "deeply sorry" to the families.

Maria Forwood decided to remove her son Adam, 22, from the hospital.

She said: "I found him in the most hideous restraint hold.... They had him outright with his arms, holding him really tight and his head was flopped down."