An animal sanctuary has seen a sharp rise in the number of injured hedgehogs in recent months and has had to build a new ward to care for them.

Staff at Hallswood Animal Sanctuary in Norfolk believe more have been spotted due to people taking daily walks during lockdown.

The sanctuary advises anyone who sees a hedgehog in their garden to leave out kitten biscuits to help them store up enough energy to hibernate over winter.

Never feed hedgehogs milk as it can cause diarrhoea; instead provide plain, fresh water in a shallow bowl, added the RSPCA.