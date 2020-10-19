A swirling murmuration of birds feeding and flying off the coast of Norfolk have been captured on video.

The display of knot at RSPB Snettisham only happens at very high tide during autumn or early spring.

The RSPB estimates that about 320,000 spend the winter in the UK, feeding on shellfish and worms in estuaries.

The birds, which are about 25cm (10in) in length, undertake one of the longest migrations of any animal from their Arctic breeding grounds to Europe, Africa and Australia.