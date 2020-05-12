A football club said it had become the first in the UK to install a high-tech training simulation system.

SoccerBot360, which cost Norwich City £750,000, uses advanced cameras to track players as they repeatedly kick balls at targets on a curved wall.

It is hoped it can help players to make quicker decisions during matches, improve their performance and help rehabilitate those with injuries.

The club's head of data and innovation John Iga said: "There's evidence that suggests that the next generation of player will have to be even better in terms of how they see the game and how they process the game. SoccerBot gives an opportunity to test those areas."