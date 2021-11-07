A fashion graduate who wants to help people wear their clothes for longer has said she wanted to find a way to "use fashion for good".

Kate Harper, from Gorleston in Norfolk, has set up not-for-profit organisation We Wear The Trousers to give tips on mending and repurposing outfits.

The fashion industry accounts for about 10% of global carbon emissions.

"If one person goes away having learnt something new, or thinking about the way they use and wear clothing because of what we've put on, that just feels really amazing," Ms Harper said.

Video by Charlotte Ball

The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.

