A lorry driver has been fined after his load of slabs fell off his vehicle on a bend, writing off a £50,000 car behind it.

Neil and Alison Collins escaped with minor injuries, despite extensive damage to their Tesla's windscreen, bonnet and roof during the incident, which happened in Weston Longville near Norwich on 26 April.

Appearing at Norwich Magistrates' Court, the lorry driver pleaded guilty to using a motor vehicle where the weight, position or distribution of its load involved a danger of injury to any person.

He was ordered to pay a fine of £267, a victim surcharge of £34 and £85 in costs as well as receiving three points on his driving licence.