Six orphaned seals are being looked after at an animal shelter after they were separated from their mothers during Storm Arwen.

They are aged between 10 days and two weeks old and are being fed and rehabilitated at the RSPCA East Winch wildlife centre in Norfolk.

The pups, who are each getting through about £27 of food per week, will be allowed into an outdoor pool after four months before being released in the spring.

Wildlife assistant Kiera Dowse said: "When you get out the other side and you release them and you see them go after months of care, you know you've done a good job."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk