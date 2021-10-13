A search and rescue dog that went missing over Christmas is recovering well in front of the fire at her Norfolk home after an extensive six-day search.

Juno, a short-haired German pointer, is used to tracking down missing people with Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue, rather than being the subject of a rescue.

She was with owner Ian Danks, 43, when she went missing in Fritton Wood, near Gorleston-on-Sea, on 21 December.

"I'm so humbled by all of the people that offered their support and then came out and helped search for Juno," said Mr Danks.

"Her recovery is going really well... and she's starting to get fan mail."