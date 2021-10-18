Video has showed a fire destroying the thatched roof of a church dating back to the 11th Century.

Eleven fire crews are tackling the blaze which has ripped through the roof of St Mary's Parish Church in Beachamwell, near Swaffham, Norfolk.

Firefighters were called to the Grade I-listed church at about 10:45 GMT. Scaffolding had been installed on site.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has advised people to avoid the scene and keep all windows and doors shut.