A young farmer has been speaking about the pressure of running her family's beef business and adapting it for the future.

Izzi Rainey, 29, took over Batesmoor Farm in Norfolk from her 80-year-old father after returning from art school, and said she was "scared of failing".

She is having to adjust to changes in subsidies after Brexit and is trying to diversify with ideas such as experience days for visitors.

Speaking about how farming is changing, she said: "When people think of a farmer, they wouldn't think of someone who maybe looks like me, but those stereotypes are shedding."

We Are England is available on iPlayer.