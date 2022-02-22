A cat that became trapped in a wall on a river bank needed a boat from the RNLI to come to its aid.

The white, two-year-old male, called Icicle got marooned in a hole in the brickwork after the level of the tidal River Bure in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, rose on Tuesday morning.

The soggy moggy was spotted by postman Alex Smith while out walking his dog before the start of his shift.

After being rescued he was reunited with his owner Mandy Baker who had reported him missing earlier in the day.

"He has recovered with no ill effects. I'm so grateful to everyone involved in the rescue," she said.