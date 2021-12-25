A sign language club at a school in Norfolk has become so popular with students it is having to move to a larger space.

The sessions at Framingham Earl High School, near Norwich, which teach British Sign Language (BSL) "are now having to get a bigger classroom in our third week because we don't have enough chairs," said teacher Lauren Chapman.

Campaigners, including deaf actress Rose Ayling-Ellis who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, want to get BSL legally recognised as an official language.

Scarlett, a student from Hertfordshire, said: "It's not just for the deaf community. At the end of the day, it's for anyone and everyone."