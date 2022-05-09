A chant of "we want Delia out" echoed around the home of Norwich City as fans voiced their frustration with the club.

The Canaries put in yet another dismal display at Carrow Road on Sunday as they were thrashed to a 4-0 loss by West Ham.

The already relegated club seemed devoid of inspiration in front of an angry home crowd as costly errors proved their downfall, reported BBC Sport.

Fans booed Norwich off the pitch at full time, with some wanting major shareholder Delia Smith to sell the club as a way of securing "proper investment".