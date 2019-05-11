Thousands of concrete blocks are set to topple across a 1.6-mile (2.5km) route for the opening event of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival 2022.

Dominoes by Station Opera House is the creation of artist Julian Maynard Smith. It will snake its way through the streets and buildings of Norwich city centre on Friday.

Daniel Brine, artistic director at the festival, which is marking its 250th year, said the work was chosen partly because it was a spectacle that both "disrupted the city" and engaged its people.

The festival of music, performance, literature and free outdoor arts runs from 13 - 29 May.