'Why I became a crazy golf addict'

A man who describes himself as a "crazy golf addict" said it is the varied challenges different courses offer that keeps him interested.

Richard Gottfried has played on 983 courses since 2006 but said his favourite is in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.

"Once you scratch the surface of crazy golf, there is so much to it," said Mr Gottfried, from Stockport.

"I do take it seriously. I look for all the different angles, I never step up to a hole and hit and hope."