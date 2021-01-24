Medieval duelling is being brought back to life by a group of historians with a penchant for playing with swords.

Members of Norwich HEMA (Historical European Martial Arts) Society use contemporary guides and illustrations to try to recreate ancient fighting techniques.

Adam Fuller, from the group, said he got into HEMA through a desire to experience history first-hand.

"I started collecting suits of armour and then I became curious about what it would be like to wear that and fight in it," he told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"People really enjoy seeing what we do... you don't get to see that every day," he added.

Please do not try to recreate the fighting techniques seen in this film. Members of Norwich HEMA have undergone specialist training to master this dangerous form of combat re-enactment.