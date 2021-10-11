Eggs carried by members of an endangered species have begun to hatch at a zoo as part of a conservation project.

The white-clawed crayfish faces local extinction in Norfolk.

Four females were caught and then reared in captivity at Banham Zoo, carrying about a hundred eggs each which are starting to hatch, with the aim of releasing them back into the wild.

"I can't quite believe it - it's been two years down this road," said Sarah Lee, head of conservation.

"It's a critical stage for the project but a very exciting one."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk