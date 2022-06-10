Two divers have described the moment they discovered a shipwrecked warship that sank while carrying a future King.

The Gloucester ran aground off the coast of Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, in 1682, nearly killing the Duke of York, who became King James II of England.

It has been hailed the most important maritime find since the Mary Rose.

Diver Lincoln Barnwell said: "It was just an absolute privilege and I was kind of in awe of the beauty of the site."

