A 60-year-old sprinter who has recovered from cancer surgery said wanting it "so badly" had helped her win gold and silver medals at a major UK athletics championship.

Janice Nottingham from Norfolk had just 11 months of training at athletics clubs in Diss and Ipswich after returning to sport following her health problems.

She won the 100m at the British Masters Athletics Championships in Derby this month to become the fastest 60-year-old woman in the country.

"My husband and I did sob, I have to say. I've been working really, really hard," she said.

She said she was expecting side effects from the treatment to the side of her head, but praised surgeons for leaving her without "face droop".