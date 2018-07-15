The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment has swapped ceremonial duties on the streets of London for time in rural Norfolk.

After a busy period linked to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the troopers are spending much of July in the county at their annual summer camp.

More than 100 horses and cavalrymen undergo a series of equestrian training exercises, including a ride-out on Holkham beach.

It gives the horses, bred from Irish Draught stock, experience of a coastal environment and builds trust between horse and rider.

The mounted regiment is made up of the Life Guards and the Blues and Royals.