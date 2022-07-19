Video has captured fire raging in bushes and trees in Norfolk, as the county's fire service declared a "major incident" due to multiple call-outs caused by the heatwave.

Large areas of flames and thick black smoke could be seen rising from land in Snettisham, where temperatures reached 38.6C (101F) during the afternoon, according to the Met Office.

Elsewhere in the county, a tree hollow was on fire and smoke drifted from fields after a crop blaze at Castle Rising, near King’s Lynn.

Norfolk's fire service said all its appliances were "either committed to ongoing incidents or had been alerted to a state of standby for incoming calls".

"While the incident is ongoing, we must prioritise resources and ask the public that they only contact Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service with emergency calls," it said.